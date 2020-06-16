UN Human Rights Council to hold urgent debate on racism, police brutality

The UN rights body said on Monday in a statement that the debate will focus on the current racially inspired human rights violations, systemic racism, police brutality and the violence against peaceful protests, following a request made by Burkina Faso on behalf of the African Group.

“The tragic events of 25 May in Minneapolis in the U.S. which led to the death of George Floyd led to protests throughout the world against injustice and police brutality that persons of African descent face on a daily basis in many regions of the world. The death of George Floyd is unfortunately not an isolated incident, and many other persons of African descent had faced the same fate because of their origin and police violence. It would be inconceivable if the Council did not address the issue. This is why the African Group calls upon the Human Rights Council to organize an Urgent Debate on current violations of human rights that are based on racism, systemic racism, police brutality against persons of African descent and violence against peaceful demonstrations to call for an end to be put to these injustices,” said Dieudonne W. Desire Sougouri, Permanent Representative of Burkina Faso to the United Nations Office.

Floyd, an African-American man, died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes on May 25. His death has triggered protests against racism and police brutality across the globe.

The UN Human Rights Council on Monday morning resumed its 43rd session, which was suspended on March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.