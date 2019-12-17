UN chief urges world to share refugee burden equitably

In his opening speech to the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva today, Guterres said it is a moment to build a more equitable response to the refugee crisis through a sharing of responsibility.

The forum will last through Wednesday. It begins exactly a year after the UN General Assembly adopted a framework aimed at creating a more predictable and equitable approach to providing assistance to refugees and host communities.

The meeting is the first of its kind, pooling together heads of state, government ministers but also business leaders, humanitarians and refugees themselves to offer ideas and pledges for more efficient support.

At the end of 2018, nearly 71 million people were living in forced displacement due to war, violence and persecution, including nearly 26 million people who had fled across borders as refugees.