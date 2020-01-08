Ukrainian airplane crashes near Iran’s capital, killing 176

The pilot of the aircraft then lost control of the plane, sending it crashing into the ground. The plane carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from different nations on its flight to the Ukrainian capital. Ukraine’s President VolodymyrZelenskiy extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

The country’s Prime Minister OleksiyHoncharuk confirmed the casualty toll. The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General QassemSoleimani.