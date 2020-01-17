Ukraine PM Oleksiy Honcharuk resigns

The resignation was still to be confirmed as the presidential office responded to the letter, saying they would consider it.

An alleged recording emerged earlier this week where Honcharuk questioned Zelenskiy’s ability to manage the economy and the Prime Minister felt this would undermine his position.

Honcharuk says the recording had been doctored. The former lawyer and deputy head of the Prime Minister’s office became Ukraine’s youngest-ever head of government at the age of 35 when he took on the role in August of last year.