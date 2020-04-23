UK: Social distancing measures might stay for rest of the year

Professor Chris Whitty said at the government’s daily briefing that he’s confident a vaccine will have proof of concept well within a year.

But he said the probability of having that, or a treatment, any time in the next calendar year is incredibly small.

As a result, we’re going to have to rely on other social measures, which of course are very socially disruptive as everyone is finding at the moment.

He said ministers will have to decide what mix of measures will have to remain in place once the UK goes through the peak of the coronavirus and beyond.