UK police shoot down man who stabbed three people

The Metropolitan Police said the incident in Streatham was part of an active counter-terror operation during which the male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

A device strapped on his body was later established as fake at the end of the attack, which counter-terror officers believe to be Islamist-related.

According to reports, the deceased suspect had been released from prison recently after serving half of a three-year-and-four-month sentence for the possession and circulation of terrorist material.

