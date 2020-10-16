UK PM to set out brexit plan today | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

He said, there is still a real difference on the main sticking points like fisheries, state subsidies controls and enforcement of the final agreement. Meanwhile, the EU27, refused to grant Michel Barnier permission to intensify the talks and instead ordered the UK Prime Minister to compromise.

Reacting on EU’s statement, UK PM’s Brexit envoy Lord Frost tweeted that he is disappointed with the bloc’s recent announcement and surprised that the EU is no longer committed to working “intensively” to reach a future partnership, as agreed with Ursula von der Leyen on October 3.

He added, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out UK reactions and approach in the light of his statement of 7 September. EU leaders faced down threats by the UK PM to walk away from the talks with a demand for fresh trade-offs on state subsidies.