UK on track for 31st January Brexit

Britain’s new Parliament on Friday initially approved a revised European Union divorce deal that sets up a high-stakes clash with Brussels over their future ties. The 358 to 234 vote paves the way for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver on his winning general election promise to “get Brexit done” by January 31.

A snap poll last week gave Johnson’s pro-Brexit Conservatives a commanding majority of 365 seats in the 650-member lower House of Commons. The main opposition Labour party out of power since 2010 and driven by internal conflicts over Britain’s place in the world, was relegated to its worst defeat since 1935.

Johnson’s triumph dispelled any doubts over whether Britain would follow through on the results of its 2016 referendum and become the first nation to leave the bloc, ending almost half a century of EU membership.