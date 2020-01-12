UK denounces brief detention of envoy in Tehran as violation of law

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement said that the arrest of UK ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law.

He warned Iran that it was “at a cross-roads moment”, and had to choose between “its march towards pariah status” or “take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards.

Earlier on Saturday, British envoy Rob Macaire was arrested in Tehran for allegedly “inciting” protesters in Tehran on the accidental downing of aUkranian passenger jet, killing 176 people.