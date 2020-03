Nirav was remanded to custody till March 24, 2020, after he appeared before a UK court yesterday via video link from his London prison.

Nirav Modi, the prime accused in 2 billion Dollar PNB fraud, is currently lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London. He was arrested in March last year by Scotland Yard in connection with the case. His five-day extradition trial is due to begin on May 11.