UK announces new immigration route for British National Overseas citizens in Hong Kong, China vows counter measures | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Britain on Thursday said that it will start to process BNO visa applications for residents in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) from January 31, 2021. Britain had announced plans to extend the immigration rights of BNO passport holders on 1st July, the day after China imposed stringent national security law on Hong Kong.

As per new visa rule, BNO Visa holders will have the right to work and study in the UK for a period of five years. They can apply for citizenship after the sixth year. Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it reserves the right to take further measures and demanding that United Kingdom immediately correct its mistake.

By Anshuman Mishra