Udaipur’s Agri Varsity inks MoU with NDRI for enhancing profitability of dairy animals

Udaipur : A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between the Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur (MPUAT) Udaipur and the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) Karnal to promote and accelerate the progress of research and training in various field of technology development for enhancing productivity and profitability of dairy animals. NDRI governed by the Indian Council Agriculture Research, is India’s premier institute on Dairy Research. In a video conference held on Tuesday, MPUAT VC Narendra Rathore and NDRI Director Manmohan Chouhan signed the MoU which is expected to benefit hundreds of students from the tribal dominated districts falling under the service jurisdiction of the University.

All disciplines to which admissions are made in the post-graduate programme by the MPUAT shall be open for collaboration under the MoU, provided the proposed research aspect is covered in the mandate of the ICAR-NDRI.

“The students would benefit of the MoU since the research requires major collaborative input from the institution, in terms of scientific guidance, laboratory facility and field facilities for research, the additional major/co-major advisor shall be from there” Rathore told Udaipur Kiran.

Further, the data generated as a result of the collaborative work will be the property of both the organisations. All publications emerging out of the collaborative work of the student shall be joint publications. A joint working group would be set up to follow up the execution of the agreement while both sideswill establish inter-institutional links between their respective similar scientific research institutes and centres. Both parties will explore possibilities of mutual collaboration, cooperation, coordination and networking as per needs.