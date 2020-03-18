Udaipur JAR Initiative – Masks and Sanitizers distributed to JAR Members

Udaipur : Masks and sanitizers were distributed to the members of Udaipur unit of the Journalist Association of Rajasthan (JAR). The Chairman of JAR Udaipur unit, Dr. Tuktak Bhanawat, said that the Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr. Dinesh Kharadi distributed masks and sanitizers to the JAR officials.

On this occasion, Dr. Kharadi said that the field of journalists is very wide, and they are the most publicly exposed. Given the risks of the corona virus (covid-19) infection, the precaution that JAR has taken up for their protection is commendable. Udaipur JAR President Dr. Bhanawat said, “the Udaipur unit of Journalist Association of Rajasthan has always worked in the interests of journalists. In this sequence, a program of distribution of masks and sanitizers was organized on Wednesday in view of the health of journalists.”

Earlier, helmets have also been distributed to all JAR members in view of road and traffic safety. General Secretary Ajay Acharya said that if journalists will perform their duties by putting on masks, then along with security, a message will be sent to society that everyone must fight the corona virus. During the distribution of masks and sanitizers, JAR officials Sumit Goyal, Sanjay Khabya, Kapil Srimali, Dr. Ravi Sharma, Pawan Khabya, Prakash Sharma, Alpesh Lodha, Bhupendrakumar Chaubisa, Rajendrakumar Paliwal, Pankajkumar Sharma, Vishnu Sharma ‘Hiteshi’, Rajendra Hilloria, Shailesh Nagda, Prakash Meghwal, Yunus Khan, Pooja Dave were also present.