\Udaipur gets ready for 5th edition of musical spectacle – ‘Jashn-E-Parwaz’

Usha Mangeshkar to be awarded with Hindustan Zinc Lifetime Achievement at Srajan the Spark’s musical night – ‘Jashn-E-Parwaz’

Culture and heritage form an integral part of the traditions across Rajasthan. And the City of Lakes in the state, Udaipur, is establishing itself to be the next cultural hub of our nation. To maintain and enrich this value, Srajan the Spark in association with Hindustan Zinc has organised the 5th Chapter of the musical spectacle – ‘Jashn-E-Parwaz’.

The 5th edition of ‘Jashn-E-Parwaz’ will be held on Sunday 22nd December, 2019 at Lok Kala Mandal in Udaipur. Srajan the Spark nurtures, promotes and develops the cultural heritage through organizing the events featuring Ghazals, Classical vocals, instrumental music and so on. In a Press Conference hosted by Hindustan Zinc at their head office in Udaipur, Dy. CEO – HZL Mr. Arun Misra said that Hindustan Zinc has always encouraged such cultural activities.

“With the World Music Festival, Smritiyaan and Srajan the Spark being arranged in association with Hindustan Zinc, we’ve always encouraged cultural activities. We are proud to be a part of ‘Jashn-E-Parwaz’ that gives provides a platform for our culture and art form to be showcased and be recognised at an international level,” said Mr. Arun Misra.

In the latest edition of this event, renowned Sufi and Ghazal singer, Kavita Seth will perform her melodies. The event adds a special touch by presenting the Hindustan Zinc Lifetime Achievement Award to famed singer, Usha Mangeshkar; along with an Outstanding Achievement Award to artists in seven categories.

During the Press Conference, CFO – HZL, Mr. Swayam Saurabh laid emphasis on the art form of classical singing and urged cultural enthusiast to work in unison to achieve this goal.

Mr. Saurabh said, “Classical singing is like an identity of Indian culture. In order to preserve this culture and take it to the next level, we should all work in unison to achieve this goal. Our efforts will help Udaipur be recognised as the next cultural hub while also motivating artist in this field.”

The Press Conference was attended by Dy. CEO – HZL, Mr. Arun Misra; CFO – HZL, Mr. Swayam Saurabh; President – Srajan the Spark, Mr. Rajesh Khimesara; Organisation Secretary – Abbas Ali Bandookwala and Head Corporate Communication – HZL, Mr. Pradhuman Solanki.