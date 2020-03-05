Udaipur Gang-rape: Om Prakash ran sex racket under garb of event managemnt, one more arrested

Udaipur : With the arrest of the kingpin behind the gang rape, Udaipur police has unearthed a sex racket that was going on under the garb of event management business. Police on Wednesday night arrested one Shahrukh from Bhilwara. the main accused who was behind the abduction,loot and rape. Shockingly, it is known that Shahrukh and five others were staying in the hotel from where the rape survivor and her friend were reportedly abducted. However the hotel owner had booked the room only on Fardeen’s id and not taken ids of the other five people. One Pradeep son of Bhanwar Meghwal who was arrested on Monday, is in police remand.

Om Prakash Jain, the owner of Nakoda event management company actually ran an escort service and supplied girls to customers through online bookings under the garb of the event management business. Three women including the rape survivor lived in a room provided by OmPrakash at his residence in Savina area and they attended the clients who booked their services.

Shahrukh had booked a girl for the night for two persons and the deal was struck for 9 thousand rupees. Ajay Singh son of Bhanwar Singh was the agent cum driver who drove the rape survivor to the hotel where the accused were staying. The rape survivor was seated on the back while Ajay was on the driver seat who demanded advance payment before letting the woman go inside the hotel which eventually led to a heated arguememt

One of the accused Fardeen took out his gun and overtook the driver seat from Ajay while three others too got inside. The remaining accused followed them in a separate car and went to several places in and around the city and outskirts. They molested the rape survivor throughout the route and at Debari railway track they stopped near a secluded small plot where two men raped her while Fardeen forced Ajay in for oral sex. Police took the complainants to the spot where the team even found a used condom and other evidences which has been taken for FSL investigation.

The rape survivor told the police that the men stripped both of them and made their nude videos which they threatened they would publicise and expose the sex racket if they are not paid a ransom of 2 lakh.They snatched the gold chain the woman had on her body and looted the cash they had in hand. The rape survivor also stated that in the morning after the accused releases them, she called Om Prakash who met her on the Thokar Choraha-PratapNagar road.

She narrated the entire incident and requested him to take her to the police station straight away but Om Prakash was scared as he feared his sex den would be exposed and so he pacified her to go to her room and take rest after giving her some medicines. In the evening the rape survivor forced both Om Prakash and Ajay to report the case and when they were reluctant ,the rape survivor threatened to go alone if they both did not accompany her. Therefore they both went with her but hid facts at the police station.