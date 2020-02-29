Udaipur Born Ugandan Business Leader – Mr. Rajesh Chaplot honoured with the Highest Civilian Award of Uganda

Udaipur : Distinguished Non-Resident Indian (NRI) businessman – Mr. Rajesh Chaplot was honoured with the Highest Civilian Award (Golden Jubilee Medal-Civilians) of Uganda. The award was presented by none other than ‘His Excellency’ – Hon’ble President of Uganda –Mr. Yoweri Museveni in a ceremony in Kampala recently.

The accolade was bestowed upon Mr. Chaplot for his excellence in the field of Business & Commerce, Social Service and for fostering better India – Uganda ties. Mr. Chaplot who hails from Udaipur in Rajasthan has been also a proud recipient of PravasiBharatiyaSamman – the highest award for overseas Indians. His Excellency – Shri. Ramnath Kovind, the Hon’ble President of India had conferred him this recognition in Varanasi last year.

Commenting on his recent recognition from the Ugandan President, Mr. Rajesh Chaplotsaid“I am humbled and honoured to have received an award from the honourable Presidents of both my ‘Janam Bhoomi’ (Birth Place) as well as ‘Karma Bhoomi’ (Work Place). I thank all my friends, family and associates who have supported and partnered me in this wonderful journey of over 2 decades in Uganda”.He further added “Going forward I shall continue to strive to make positive contributions to not only my Karma Bhoomi – Uganda but also my Janam Bhoomi – India in whatever way I can.”

Mr. Rajesh Chaplot is the son of Late Shri. Sampat Lal Chaplot and Shyama Devi Chaplot from Udaipur. Two of his brothers – Dr.ChanderChaplot, ENT Specialist and Mr. DilipChaplot, Mechanical Engineer reside in Udaipur; while his third sibling – Mr. Prakash Chaplot, Software Engineer is based in the United States.

Mr. Chaplot did his schooling from St. Paul’s School, Udaipur; post which he obtained his CA degree from The Institute of Charted Accountants of India, New Delhi. In 1996, Mr. Chaplot migrated to Africa, first to Congo and then to Uganda two years later. He has kept the Indian flag flying high overseas ever since with his various accomplishments.

Mr. Chaplot is presently spearheading several companies and business associations in Uganda and Congo in different roles like Managing Director, CEO, Director and Board Member. He was also the former Chairman of Indian Association of Uganda, Secretary General of Indian Business Forum Uganda and the Board Member, Uganda Manufacturers Association.

Mr. Rajesh Chaplot currently resides in Kampala, Uganda along with his wife – Pratibha. The couple is blessed with two daughters – Krati and Savi who are currently working in London and Dubai respectively.