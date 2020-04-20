Udaipur based entrepreneur develop QTS to make ‘Arogya Setu’ foolproof

‘Proposal submitted to PMO, state govts’

Udaipur : An Udaipur based cyber forensic investigator has developed an unique Quarantine Tracking System which is capable to weed out the drawbacks of the ‘Arogya Setu’ and make its functioning more effective. ‘Arogya Setu’, experts say, is inspired by China where the application played a key role in the mitigation of COVID-19. However, experts believe that the application meant to keep a track of the infected or potentially infected person, may not be as effective as it had been in China because Indian conditions are quite different.

“The Arogya Setu application works on smartphones only, there is a vast majority especially in villages who doesn’t have the smartphones.While China was able to enforce the installation of the application there is no way, we see India being anywhere near enforcing this. It is up to people if they want to install it.The application requires continuous access to the internet, GPS of the device for location tracking and continuous blue tooth access to detect the proximity” Prince Komal Boonlia, CEO Synergy Systems told Udaipur Kiran. He further says most people do not use their internet data all the time, Even providing the GPS coordinates all the time seems difficult because here infected persons try to escape from hospitals.

In such a situation expecting public to install the application that will track them is almost impossible. To weed out these shortcomings and support Arogya Setu, a parallel tracking system has been developed and recommended by the firm. The QTS has been developed by Synergy Sytems Ltd with the help of its Israeli partner Septier communications Ltd. The proposal has been submitted to PMO and all chief ministers and if is accepted , could be implemented immediately.

New tracking mechanism

The new tracking system is not internet based but collaborates with the telecom service provider in fetching and providing the approximate location of any mobile. A device has been made to locate and pinpoint the location of a mobile with accuracy up to 2 meters. There is an SMS blaster capable of sending the SMS in the specific locality irrespective of the telecom service provider. It can also fetch the details of the mobiles present in a location. An IVR solution coupled with voice fingerprinting will place a random call and accurately analyse the voice of the quarantined person to ensure that the mobile stays with the person. Boonlia claims ,these additions would complement to make “Arogya setu” a complete foolproof solution to deal with COVID-19.