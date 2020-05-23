UAE sends aid plane carrying medical supplies to Afghanistan

Commenting on the aid delivery, UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan Eisa Salem Mohammed Aldhaheri said, UAE is committed to ensuring that the medical professionals of Afghanistan are equipped with the appropriate protective equipment to enhance their health and safety as they bravely combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



In March, the UAE dispatched an urgent medical aid shipment to Afghanistan containing 20,000 testing units and equipment to examine thousands of people. Till date, the UAE has sent over 641 metric tons of aid to 54 countries, supporting more than 641,000 medical professionals in the process.

