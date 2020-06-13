UAE, Saudi Arabia condemn bomb attack in mosque in Kabul

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasized that the UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.



The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said that the Kingdom condemns targeting places of worship, terrorizing innocent people and shedding blood, affirming that the Kingdom stands with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan against all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism, whatever its motives or justifications.

