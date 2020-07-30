UAE reports 59,921 COVID-19 cases with 375 fresh infections

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of Coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

The Ministry also noted an additional 297 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 53,202. No new death in the UAE due to the virus was registered, the Ministry added. As the Hajj season starts, the Saudi Ministry of Health said that there are no cases of COVID-19 at the pilgrimage site.

Saudi Ministry of Health said that 1,759 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 2,72,590 cases, including 41,205 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

As many as 2,945 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 2,28,569, the Saudi Ministry said, adding that 27 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,816.