UAE: 240 new cases of COVID-19, total 1,264 positive cases

The Ministry said in a statement that the new cases were detected upon examining people who came in contact with previously infected patients and did not adhere to preventative measures or maintain sufficient physical distance.

A number of cases resulted from international travel. The newly diagnosed patients of various nationalities are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care, it added.

The Ministry announced the full recovery of 12 cases as a result of receiving the necessary medical care, taking the number of recoveries to 108. The number of COVID-19 fatalities has now reached nine.

The Ministry and other local health authorities called upon the public to adopt healthy practices to safeguard against contracting contagious diseases and adhere to social distancing for the safety and well being of all.