U.S. to formally withdraw from WHO in 2021

The Trump administration has notified Congress and the United Nations that the United States is formally withdrawing from the World Health Organization.

The United States’ notice of withdrawal, effective July 6, 2021, has been submitted to the UN Secretary-General, as per sources.

The spokesperson for Secretary-General António Guterres said he had received the notice and “is in the process of verifying with the World Health Organization whether all the conditions for such withdrawal are met.” Those conditions “include giving a one-year notice and fully meeting the payment of assessed financial obligations.”

President Donald Trump said he was halting funding to the organisation in mid-April and announced his intention to withdraw from the WHO in May.

Trump consistently accused the organization of aiding China in allegedly covering up the origins of the virus and allowing its spread.