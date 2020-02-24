U.S. President Trump addresses large gathering at Motera stadium

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welcome remark, U.S President Donald Trump addressed a large gathering at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmadabad. The event saw leaders of 2 biggest democracies sharing the stage once again. Donald Trump touched almost all aspects of India.

“Namaste” And just then came a thunderous round of applause as this very word won hearts of all Indians.

U.S. President praised India & its Unity in Diversity. He even drew similarities between the nations.

Donald Trump also praised the cultural diversity &several Indian icons.

From history to cricket to Bollywood. He touched on almost all aspects. Even the sporting icons were not missed.

When US President Donald Trump landed in Ahmedabad on Monday for his first visit to India, he received a grand welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thousands of people who lined the streets and packed into the Motera stadium to say “Namaste Trump”. Prior to this he held a roadshow.

There were tableaux, folk dancers and musicians rolling out the cultural tapestry that is India, at the airport, on the way and at the spanking new cricket stadium where about 100,000 people waited patiently since early in the morning to hear the two leaders speak.