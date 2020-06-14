U.S. embassy in Seoul displays ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner

“The U.S. Embassy stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change. Our #BlackLivesMatter banner shows our support for the fight against racial injustice and police brutality as we strive to be a more inclusive & just society,” the embassy tweeted on Saturday, along with the picture of the banner in black and white.

Black Lives Matter protests are being held across the globe as part of campaigns focusing on social injustice following the death of George Floyd in police custody, but the banner is seen as a rare.

No comment was immediately available from the embassy on Sunday.

The embassy also made some waves last year when it displayed a rainbow banner in support of the LGBTQ community.