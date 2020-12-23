U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 18.19 mln: Johns Hopkins University

The United States reported 18,197,351 cases and 322,285 deaths on Tuesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. topped all countries in the world in both confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths.

California, the worst-hit state by coronavirus in the U.S., has seen its hospitals struggling as new cases explode recently.

In the past two weeks, California has registered more than 500,000 new cases.

A report from the CBS on Monday said that Californian officials are concerned that the exploding coronavirus increase will exhaust the medical resources by the end of this year or early next year.

According to the report, as the situation deteriorates, the intensive-care unit bed capacity in many places in California has fallen to zero. Some hospitals have to cancel operations in other departments so as to add more medical staff and resources into the fight against COVID-19.

According to a report from the AP on Tuesday, the number of deaths in the U.S. is expected to top three million, impacted by the crucial factor of COVID-19. The report said that the year of 2020 is the deadliest year in the U.S. history.

Preliminary data suggest that the U.S. is about to see more than 3.2 million deaths this year, at least 400,000 more than in 2019.