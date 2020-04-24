Two youths drown in Mahi river in Banswara

Udaipur : Two youths from Mota Gaon village of Banswara district died after getting drowned in Mahi river in Dungarpur area on Friday. The youths who were cousins had gone with some of their family members to Valai bridge on Mahi river adjoining Dungarpur border, to take bathe after completing some rituals due to a death in their family few days ago.

One of the youth had even made video clips and uploaded it on social media before being drowned. According to family sources, the deceased Bhavik (20) and Kalpesh (19) had shaven their hair as per ‘Sootkara or Mundan’ rituals on the demise of their grandmother Parvati Devi Kalal who passed away on April 15. On friday , some 8-10 men of the household had gone to the Rannchhod Das Temple to shave off their hair and the two youths had accompanied the elders.

They were playful while bathing in the river and carelessly went into the deep waters and were drowned. The family members pulled them out while team from the concerning Nithaua police station of Dungarpur district, too arrived on the spot and took the youths to Aaspur hospital where they were declared dead. Sources said both the boys were only sons, in their respective families and a pall of gloom descended the village when the bodies were taken home.