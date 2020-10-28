Two terrorists killed in J&K's Budgam district | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

According to police, a joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Aribagh following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the village.
As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the terrorists fired upon them and security forces retaliated, killing two terrorists. The identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained. Further details are awaited.
Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Budgam district
