Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K

Police sources said that based on specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area, security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation in Sirhama village last evening. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

A tight cordon was maintained throughout the night to stop the terrorists escaping from the spot. In the exchange of fire this morning, two terrorists belonging to LeT outfit were killed. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition was also recovered from the encounter site. The search operation underway.