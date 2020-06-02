Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama

Superintendent of Police, Awantipora said that a joint team of Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Awantipora Police launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area after getting a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the joint team of security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter that resulted into the killing of two terrorists. Their identity is being ascertained. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the site of encounter.