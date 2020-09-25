Two stabbed near Charlie Hebdo’s old offices in Paris

France’s counterterrorism prosecutor said authorities suspect a terrorist motive because of the place and timing of the stabbings: in front of the building where Charlie Hebdo was based until the Islamic extremist attack on its cartoonists and at a time when suspects in the 2015 attack are on trial across town.

The suspects’ identities have not been released, and it is unclear exactly what prompted the attack.

An investigation was opened into “attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise,” according to an official at the terrorism prosecutor’s office.