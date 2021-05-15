Two notorious drug peddlers arrested, charas recovered in north Kashmir

Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir police arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered charas in north Kashmir district of Bandipora, a police spokesman said.

He said on a tip-off police established a naka checking at Bazipora Ajas under Police Station (PS) Sumbal in Bandipora. During the naka two suspected persons were intercepted, he said, adding that during their search police recovered charas hidden in maize leaves.

He said both the notorious drug peddlers identified as Mubashir Ahmad Lone and Showkat Ahmad Sheikh resident of Ajas were arrested. He said FIR has been registered in PS Sumbal and further investigation taken up.