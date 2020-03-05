Two new land ports to be added as entry points for Bangladeshis- High Commissioner

The Bangladeshi visitors to India will be able to enter India from Bhomra and Akhaura side of Bangladesh connecting Gojadanga and Agartala respectively on Indian side.

Presently with a normal visa Bangladeshi people can travel to India from only two land ports Benapole and Petrpole apart from the travel by air and rail.

This was announced by the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das when she visited the office of the newspaper Prothom Alo in Dhaka on Wednesday.

She said that decision for allowing entry into India from these two additional land ports was taken during the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India in October last year which is now in the process of being implemented.

The other decision about increasing the frequency of Bandhan Express and Maitree Express trains has already been implemented.

