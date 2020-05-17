Two more evacuation flights to Kolkata & Srinagar to leave Dhaka over next 2-days

On Monday, a flight will leave for Kolkata while on Tuesday another flight will leave for Srinagar.

This is part of the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate Indian nationals from foreign countries who were stranded there due to the Corona pandemic and subsequent lockdown and disruption of international travel.

The process of evacuation of Indian citizens from Bangladesh started on May 8. In the first phase of the evacuation exercise 7 flights carried Indian nationals to various cities in the country.

Three flights evacuated passengers to Srinagar, two to Delhi and one each to Mumbai and Chennai between May 8-14.

More than 950 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Bangladesh during the first phase of Vande Bharat Mission.