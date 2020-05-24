Two leopards conflict at the shrill Magri, two and a half year historic female leopard died

Nathdwara : Leopard’s body was once found in bushes on the shrill Mangri positioned on Mavli Road. The forest department personnel who reached the spot on the facts after doing the post-mortem of the leopard in Rajsamand told that the leopard is a two and a half of year old female, she is probable to die in a conflict with other leopards. On Friday, the shepherds who went to the shrill Magri mentioned to the villagers and they to the Uthol Panchayat SarpanchJitendra Singh.

The sarpanch informed the forest branch of Nathdwara. Nathdwara forest section ranger RamchandraPaliwal alongside with other personnel reached the spot. The team of the branch took the deceased leopard to Rajsamand, where its post-mortem was once done. Paliwal said that the deceased leopard is a two and a half 12 months old female. He may have struggled with some other leopard, in which he died.

The leopard’s corpse was rotting. While carrying him, his skin used to be removed, which suggested that the leopard clash ought to have happened 5 to 6 days ago. Being in the bushes, the shepherds going to Mangri everyday ought to not be seen. Now the shepherds had reached the corpse on the smell of the lifeless body. The villagers often talked about the movement of leopards on the shrill Mangri and demanded a cage to be positioned there.