Two Indian officials of High Commission arrested in Pakistan, released

India had earlier in the day summoned Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affaires Syed Haider Shah and issued a demarche over the reported arrest of two officials in Islamabad.

The sources said, the demarche made it clear that there should be no interrogation or harassment of the Indian officials and the responsibility for the safety and security of the concerned diplomatic personnel lay squarely with the Pakistani authorities.

Pakistan was asked to return the two officials along with the official car to the High Commission immediately.

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan had said in the morning that two of its officials were missing and the matter had been taken up with Islamabad. The incident took place days after two Pakistani officials at Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were deported for espionage activities in India.

