Two flights will be operated to bring back 300 stranded Indian nationals from Male, Maldives

Indian high commission in Male said the Air India flight to Bengaluru will operate this Friday while flight to Delhi will be operational on Saturday. Both the flights will carry 149 passengers including eight in business class.

The Bengaluru flight will carry people domiciled in Karnataka and some from Tamilnadu and Andhra Pradesh while Delhi flight will carry people from Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh. The names of shortlisted passengers will be announced on Tuesday.

The high commission said that priority would be given to those facing deportation by Maldives government, medical emergency, pregnant women, elderly, stranded tourists and people affected by family emergencies like deaths.

Earlier, around 1500 Indian nationals were evacuated from the neighboring country by three Indian navy ships as part of Samudra setu mission.

INS Jalashwa had reached Kochi on Sunday with 588 people while it brought 698 people on its first voyage last Sunday. INS Magar had reached Kochi with 2020 people last Tuesday.