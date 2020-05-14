Two flights leave from Bangladesh for Delhi, Chennai evacuating stranded Indians

With these two flights the first phase of evacuation of the stranded Indian nationals from Bangladesh is completed. At least one more flight is planned on May 19 from Dhaka to Srinagar to carry the remaining stranded people of India from Bangladesh.

In the first phase of the evacuation exercise from Bangladesh a total of 7 flights carried Indian citizens to Sringar, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai from Dhaka.

Earlier on Wednesday, the evacuation flight from Bangladesh left the Hazrat Shahjalal Airport to Srinagar.

Most of the passengers on the flight are medical students from India studying in Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, the evacuation flight from Bangladesh carried 169 medical students from Dhaka to Srinagar by Air India flight.

On Monday 104 Indian citizens were evacuated from Dhaka to Mumbai.

Two other flights on 8th and 9th May had evacuated Indian citizens from Bangladesh to India.

The first flight carried 168 medical students from Bangladesh to Srinagar on May 8th. The second flight carried 129 Indian citizens to Delhi on May 9.

The passengers of the flight to Delhi and Chennai on Thursday thanked the High Commission of India and the government of India for arranging the special evacuation flight and help during the lockdown period in Bangladesh.

