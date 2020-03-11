Two Corona patients recovering, no new cases detected in Bangladesh

They tested negative in two subsequent tests for Corona virus since they were admitted to the hospital in Dhaka on Sunday.

They are likely to be discharged soon if the third test also reports them negative for infection after 72 hours. The third patient is still reported positive.

This was announced on Wednesday by the Director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Meerjady Sabrina Flora, reports UNB.

Sabrina Flora said that Corona virus is fully under control in Bangladesh and there is no need to close schools and colleges. However, people have been asked to avoid public gatherings as a precautionary measure.

She said no new cases of Corona virus infection have been detected over the past 24 hours. The Director said that 142 persons were tested for Corona virus on Tuesday and currently 8 persons have been kept in isolation for testing.

She called upon people to go for self-quarantine for two weeks in case of any small symptoms of Corona virus. She also emphasized the importance of creating awareness for cleanliness and prevention.

In the meanwhile, the two match T20 International series between Asia XI and World XI titled Mujib-100 cricket to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been postponed by the Board of Cricket in Bangladesh (BCB) in view of Corona outbreak in the world. A concert by A.R. Rahman on March 18 before the T20 matches has also been postponed.