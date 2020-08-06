Twitter to Flag state affiliated accounts of P-5 Nations

The company said that “the attempt, will provide additional context about accounts that are controlled by certain official representatives of governments, state-affiliated media entities and individuals closely associated with those entities.”

The label has been desined in such a way that it appears on the profile page of the relevant Twitter account just beneath the name of handle and on the Tweets sent by and shared from these accounts.

The labels which appears as a small icon of a podium with a microphone in black and white, contain information about the country the account is affiliated with and whether it is operated by a government representative or state-affiliated media entity.

Additionally, these labels include a small icon of a flag to signal the account’s status as a government account and of a podium for state-affiliated media the company has said.

To start with, company has decided to label the relevant accounts from the five countries that comprise the permanent membership of the UN Security Council namely China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

However, only those government accounts will be flagged which are heavily engaged in geopolitics and diplomacy or State-affiliated media entities. Besides the individuals, such as editors or high-profile journalists, associated with state-affiliated media entities will also get the new identification flag under their name on their Twitter handle.

In the case of state-affiliated media entities, Twitter will not recommend or amplify accounts or their Tweets with these labels to people said the company in the statement.

This policy currently limited to permanent members of UNSC will be expanded to include additional countries in the future.