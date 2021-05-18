TVS Motor catches speed on selling over 1 lakh units of NTORQ 125 in international markets

TVS Motor Company is currently trading at Rs. 625.80, up by 22.65 points or 3.76% from its previous closing of Rs. 603.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 605.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 630.90 and Rs. 595.70 respectively. So far 135001 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 661.10 on 28-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 300.85 on 20-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 630.90 and Rs. 595.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 29868.73 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 57.40%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 33.18% and 9.42% respectively.

TVS Motor Company has declared that the TVS NTORQ 125, its sporty, Bluetooth connected scooter, has crossed the sales milestone of 1 lakh units in international markets.

In 2018, TVS NTORQ 125 was launched as the first Bluetooth connected scooter in India and has since secured its place like no other. Over the years, the brand has become synonymous with industry-first technology, unrivalled style and superior performance in select international markets. Today, TVS NTORQ 125 is present in 19 countries across South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and ASEAN.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer.

