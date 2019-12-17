Turkey: Historic mosque moved before dam waters rise

The main body of the 610-year-old Er-Rızk mosque was removed from the 12,000-year-old town in a four-hour operation and transported to a cultural park where the town’s artefacts will be displayed.



The Ilisu Dam will generate 1,200 megawatts of electricity, making it Turkey’s fourth-largest dam in terms of energy production. But it has been criticised by activists who say the dam, once completely filled, will have displaced over 78,000 people from 199 surrounding villages.



