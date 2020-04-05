Trump says there will be ‘a lot of death’, next two weeks will be ‘the toughest’

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 277,205 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 37,926 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,150 to 6,593.

Trump also said the U.S. government would be deploying thousands military personnel to states to help them deal with the coronavirus epidemic.

“We’re going to be adding a tremendous amount of military to help,” Trump said in a daily briefing with reporters.

He added that 1,000 military personnel are being sent to New York City, including military doctors and nurses.