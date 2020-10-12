Trump says he’s ready to travel, campaign

“I’ve been tested totally negative,” he told evangelical leaders, without saying when he was tested for COVID-19. “I’m going to be out in Florida tomorrow, working very hard because this is an election we have to win.”

After Trump spoke, Darryl Strawberry, who led the New York Yankees and Mets in four World Series but was dogged by run-ins with the police and struggled with drug addiction, prayed for Trump.

Earlier in the day, Trump said he had fully recovered from COVID-19 and was not an infection risk for others. He also said, without producing evidence, that he was now immune, a claim that drew a flag from Twitter for violating the social media platform’s rules about misleading information related to COVID-19.

The comments from Trump came a day after his physician said the president had taken a test showing he was no longer infectious. He did not say directly whether Trump had tested negative for COVID-19.