Thursday , April 2 2020
Home / HEADLINES / Trump says he expects Saudi-Russia oil production deal in coming days
Trump says he expects Saudi-Russia oil production deal in coming days

Trump says he expects Saudi-Russia oil production deal in coming days

“I think that Russia and Saudi Arabia at some point are going to make a deal, in the not-too-distant future, because it’s very bad for Russia, it’s very bad for Saudi Arabia,” Trump said at a White House news conference, adding he had separate “great” conversations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent days.

Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien also said the U.S. “will work with the world’s largest oil producers to address volatility in global oil markets.”

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved