Trump hints at New York quarantine

As per John Hopkins University tally this is fewer than the 10,023 in Italy, Spain’s 5,812, China’s 3,299 or the 2,317 in France.

As on late Saturday, Johns Hopkins recorded 1,21,000 US cases. This included a 23 per cent jump of 21,309 in one day which is also a record.

New York, which is the epicentre of the US outbreak, recorded over 50,000 cases which is about half of the country’s total count.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is considering to impose a quarantine on New York in a bid to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters he did not think such a move could be legally enforceable.

Meanwhile, globally the death toll has surged past 30,000 of which over 20,000 deaths took place in Europe with Italy (889) and Spain (832) each reporting more than 800 dead in one day.

More than 6.40 lakh cases of the novel Coronavirus have been officially recorded around the world since the outbreak began late last year. Russia which has reported relatively low levels of the virus, said it would close its borders on Sunday.