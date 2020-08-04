Trump bars federal government agencies from outsourcing to foreign workers

It also calls for prohibiting American employers from using H-1B workers to displace Americans in outsourcing contracts.



The White House in a statement said, the order will create a policy where Federal agencies will focus on United States labour in lucrative Federal contracts as it will be unfair for federal government agencies to replace perfectly qualified Americans with workers from other countries.



The executive order also enjoins upon the Department of Labour, which is responsible for ensuring the fairness of the process of hiring foreign workers, to finalize guidance to prevent H-1B employers from moving H-1B workers to other employers’ job sites to displace Americans workers, in what is called third-party locations, essentially the practice of outsourcing using foreign workers on H-1B.

Please share this news







