Trump announces historic peace deal between UAE, Israel

Under the agreement, Israel would suspend its plans to annex parts of the West Bank. Making the announcement in the Oval Office, US President, said, the deal is a significant step towards building a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous Middle East.



President Trump said, the UAE and Israel plan to exchange embassies and ambassadors and begin cooperation on a broad range of areas including tourism, education, healthcare, trade and security. President Trump also tweeted a joint statement between the US, UAE and Israel which said, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have agreed to the full normalisation of relations. The statement called the peace agreement, a historic diplomatic breakthrough that will advance peace in the Middle East region.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a new era has opened between Israel and the Arab world. Speaking in Jerusalem, he said, they are establishing full and official peace, full diplomatic agreement, with embassies, investments, commerce, tourism, direct flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The UAE’s ambassador to the United States, Yousef Al Otaiba, said the deal with Israel was a win for diplomacy and for the region. UAE will be the third Arab country to open relations with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan.

Please share this news







