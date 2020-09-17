Trump Administration reveals plans to offer COVID-19 vaccine to all US citizen free of cost

US government believes a COVID-19 vaccine will be available as soon as January and the distribution plans are outlined in two documents released by the US Department of Health and Human Services and the US Department of Defence.

Trump Administration plans on delivering a ‘safe and effective’ COVID-19 vaccine to multiple sites with no cost for the providers and no out of pocket charge for the recipient.

In a statement, US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that there may be limited availability of the vaccine in the initial stages and in such an event, front line workers and essential workers will be given priority.

The statement also mentioned that while the Pentagon will be assisting in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, it will be administered by civilian health workers.