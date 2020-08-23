Truck swept away in Banswara, Mahi Dam to reach full capacity

Udaipur : Heavy rains lashed many parts of South Rajasthan on Sautrday engulfing Banswara with flash floods while many roads were submerged in rainwaters in Dungarpur district. With heavy rains in the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, Mahi Dam in Banswara received heavy inflow of water during the day and the water level crossed 275 meters against the full capacity of 281.50 meters, District administration sounded alert especially for population residing inthe low lying areas while irrigation department sources said that the sluice gates could be opened past midnight if the downpour continues.Many roads connecting villages to the district headquarters too were told to be blocked due to the downpour.

In Banswara, a truck was swept away in a rain fed river on the Kushalgarh-Timeda road inthe evening.The truck laden with cement sacks was going towards Kushalgarh and was suddenly taken away by the force of water when the driver recklessly tried to cross the bridge. Fortunately,both the driver and his aide managed to jump out of the cabin and swam towards the shore while the truck with entire load disappeared in the whirlpool.

In Banswaras’s Sajjangarh village 5 persons were reportedly missing after water level in Jalimpura river crossed the danger mark. Meanwhile the three roads leading to the famous Beneshwar Dham, of Dungarpur district, were inundated inwater after receiving heavy rains throughout the day