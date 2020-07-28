TRIFED purchases more than 1 lakh unsold items from tribals during Covid-19 crisis

In order to bring relief to the tribal artisans amid COVID19 pandemic, TRIFED under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has purchased more than one lakh unsold items from tribals.



TRIFED launched an aggressive plan to market these unsold goods online through its Tribes India website and other retail platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and GeM.

TRIFED is in the process of digitising all the information related to the forest dwellers associated with the Van Dhan Yojana, village haats and their warehouses.